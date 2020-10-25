Lifetime to Air 30 New Christmas Movies This Holiday Season

(NewsUSA) – The holidays will look a little different this year in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but fortunately some things will remain the same, namely Lifetime’s upcoming slate of holiday movies.Now more than ever, viewers are seeking comfort, joy, humor, and escape, and Lifetime delivers with the 2020 It’s a Wonderful Lifetime movie lineup.The event kicks off on October 23 and continues through December 25. The network’s largest-ever holiday event features 30 all-new movies and more than 1,200 hours of holiday programming to provide some much-needed cheer this year.Lifetime continues its commitment to inclusive storytelling this holiday season with a series of networks firsts, including its first LGBTQ holiday romance, “The Christmas Setup,” starring real life spouses Ben Lewis and Blake Lee; its first movie centered on a Chinese-American family, “A Sugar & Spice Holiday,” with Jacky Lai and Tony Giroux”; its first movie featuring a lead actor with a disability, “Christmas Ever After,” starring Ali Stroker and Daniel di Tomasso; and its first movie about a military veteran, “A Welcome Home Christmas,” starring Jana Kramer and Brandon Quinn.Scheduled to air on November 7, “A Welcome Home Christmas” will repeat on Veterans Day, November 11. The plot features a young woman and a veteran recently returned home who are paired up to work on a small town’s Army holiday toy drive. Naturally, they realize that the greatest gift of the season has been getting to know each other.Also featured this year is the heartwarming “Feliz NaviDAD,” premiering November 21, starring Mario Lopez as a single dad who has lost the holiday spirit after losing his beloved wife. To avoid Christmas, dad David Morales (played by Lopez) works delivering packages, but this year his sister and his teenage daughter scheme to use online dating to restore happiness and holiday cheer to his life.Can’t resist a sequel? Fans of last season’s “Merry Liddle Christmas,” starring Kelly Rowland, can look forward to Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding,” premiering November 28, in which JacquieLiddle (played by Rowland) and fiance Tyler navigate hurdles, including a snooty wedding planner and well-meaning but over-eager family members. Their plans go awry, but the couple ultimately ends up with a uniquely memorable wedding.Visit mylifetime.com to learn more about all of the new It’s a Wonderful Lifetime movies and premiere dates. Follow Lifetime on Instagram (@lifetimetv) for movie news and to learn about the network’s holiday Bingo game with Fran Drescher, starting November 5.