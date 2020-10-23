Jack and Jill of America Elects New President

(Black PR Wire) – Kornisha McGill Brown has been elected as the 27th National President of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated.

With more than 245 chapters nationwide, representing more than 40,000 family members, Jack and Jill of America is the nation’s oldest African American family organization. Founded in 1938, Jack and Jill boast the specific mission of nurturing future African American leaders.

During its 44th National Convention, the organization elected a new National Executive Board. Its members are National Vice President, Claudia N. Curtis (Mid- Atlantic Region; Durham, North Carolina Chapter); National Treasurer, Nadine J. Gibson (Mid-Western Region; Cincinnati, Ohio Chapter); National Program Director, Shirell A. Gross (Eastern Region; Bergen Passaic, New Jersey Chapter); National Recording Secretary, Robin Rice Hodges (Central Region; St. Clair County, Illinois Chapter); National Corresponding Secretary, Sativa Leach-Bowen (South Central Region; Arlington, TX Chapter); National Editor, Florence Lankford (Far West Region; Santa Clarita/Antelope Valley Chapter, Santa Clarita, CA).

Newly-elected National President Brown has served as a member of the organization for more than 13 years, fulfilling roles and responsibilities that include 2017-2019 Regional Director of the Southeastern Region, 2015-2017 Southeastern Regional Secretary, Regional Nominating Committee member for 2 terms, and Regional Chair of Rules and Regulations. In 2015, Brown was recognized as “Chapter President of the Year” by the Southeastern Region during her term as President of the Columbus, GA Chapter.

“As mothers, we unite together in Jack and Jill with the primary purpose of seeing our children and all children succeed in every way,” Brown said. “Together, we are committed to ensuring Jack and Jill remains revered and prepared for the future. I am committed to keeping our children as a top priority.”

A native of Thomaston, GA, Brown resides with her family in Columbus, GA. She is married to Dr. Darius K. Brown, Sr., and they are the very proud parents of two children —Jordan Janay Brown and Darius Brown, Jr.

Brown is an educator, servant leader, small business managing partner, and philanthropist. She is a member of The Links, Incorporated-Columbus, GA Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and Board of Directors of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Spelman College and a Masters of Education Degree in Social Science Education from the University of Georgia.

ABOUT

Jack and Jill of America, Inc., is a membership organization of mothers with children ages 2 – 19, dedicated to nurturing future African American leaders by strengthening children through leadership development, volunteer service, philanthropic giving, and civic duty.