HBCU Heroes Presents ‘HBCU Good Trouble Takeover…Walk. Run. Stroll to the Polls’

As voters show up to the polls in record numbers to cast their votes, HBCU Heroes is on a mission to ensure those numbers to include the voices of HBCU students from across the country with their event “HBCU Good Trouble Takeover…Walk. Run. Stroll to the Polls” campaign sponsored by Verizon, Citi, and a grant by Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.

From Monday, October 26, 2020, through Monday, November 2, 2020, HBCU Heroes will provide the HBCU students access to a free virtual screening of the documentary, JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE, which chronicles the life and career of the legendary civil rights activist.

Following the week of screenings, the HBCU community and general public are invited to a virtual Livestream on Monday, November 2, from 6-9 PM EST as celebrities, the HBCU community, and influencers gather before Election Day to inspire HBCU students to vote on Election Day.

Celebrities, athletes, and advocates currently supporting the voter campaign efforts include Jasmine Burke star of Bounce Network Saints & Sinners will be featured as well as, Maisha Land director and choreographer of #StrolltothePolls will screen the extended version of the now-viral video.

A curriculum guide will be distributed to HBCUs to amplify post-film discussions and to assist with leading classroom instruction, and continue meaningful dialogue with Gen Z students about getting into “Good Trouble” by exercising their right to vote and getting to the polls.

“HBCU students experienced the largest drop in voter turnout for the 2016 election, so we’re honored to celebrate John Lewis as we engage this audience to underscore how important it is for them to go to the polls,” says Tracey Pennywell, Co-founder of HBCU Heroes.

