MTV Announces Atlantic Station Art Installations to Celebrate Vote Early Day

On Saturday, Oct. 24, the first-ever Vote Early Day, MTV is partnering with top artists to bring one-of-a-kind, pop-up art installations to Atlanta to celebrate and educate voters about their options to vote early and nearby early voting locations.

The art installations are part of MTV’s Vote For Your Life campaign and leadership in founding Vote Early Day, a new national holiday and movement creating awareness for and celebrating Americans’ options to vote early.

The installation will feature a balloon chain by Robert Bose, famous for pioneering the balloon chain at Burning Man in 2013 and who has since taken his activations to music festivals, such as Coachella and Governors Ball. It will also feature chalk art from local muralists, Zach Herndon + Jessi Queen, whose work is well known across Atlanta. A rendering of the Vote Early Day art installation can be viewed here.

Community members will also be present and contributing their own voting chalk art on Vote Early Day that exhibits the issues that are driving them to vote in this election.

Voters in Georgia have already turned out to vote in historic numbers. As of October 20th, more than 1.4 million voters have already cast a ballot, compared to 413,000 Georgians who voted at this point in the 2016 election, according to data from TargetSmart.

WHAT: Vote Early Day Balloon Chain and Art Installation, Community Art Activation

WHERE: Atlantic Station, 231 18th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30363

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 24

WHO: Voters and artists

Vote Early Day is a movement of over 2,500+ partners including nonprofits, businesses, election administrators, and creatives (including MTV, Twitter, Uber, NAACP, and United Way) working to ensure all Americans know their options to vote early. Vote Early Day helps all eligible voters learn about their early voting options and celebrate the act of voting early. When Americans vote early, they ensure that last minute problems – from long lines and safety concerns to a bad commute – won’t keep them from casting their ballot.

The art activations are part of MTV’s nationwide commitment to turning out young voters.