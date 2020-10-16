St. Louis entrepreneur Jason Wilson and videographer David Kirkman created a short documentary inspired by Pharrell Williams and Jay Z’s August single and video release. Filmed in various locations in September, the video set to premiere on YouTube features Nashville based businesses, entrepreneurs, and key locations.

Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z released their new song “Entrepreneur” in August. The track celebrates the ambition of Black business owners while addressing the systemic inequalities they face on the road to economic success.

The lyrics are frank about some of the challenges. Pharrell says, “The system imprison young black boys/Distract with white noise.” And Jay-Z references the lack of representation in the media: “Lies told to you through YouTubes and Hulus/Shows with no hues that look like you do.” The song’s music video debuted shortly after, and

it features Black entrepreneurs from across the country. The video inspired St. Louis’ Jason Wilson and David Kirkman to create an edition of “Entrepreneur” that highlights Black-owned businesses in various metropolitan cities across the country.

The video features several black business owners from Nashville including Jason Ridgel of Guidance Whiskey, Christopher Jones of Willie B’s, Clarence Darkwa of Dash Scooters, Will Radford of Local Distro, and many others.

