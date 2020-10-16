Family of teen shot killed by police in Cobb County demand to see body cam video

On Thursday, October 15, 2020, the family of Vincent Truitt

and their attorneys, Gerald A. Griggs and Maria Banjo, met with Cobb

County District Attorney Joyette Holmes and her team to discuss the

release of all videos related to the Truitt’s death. On Monday, July 13,

2020, Truitt was shot twice in the back as he ran from Cobb County

police after a traffic stop in Austell. Initial reports from Cobb

County police say the teen fired his gun towards officers. The report

later detailed that Truitt only “brandished” a gun. Through an

independent investigation, the Law Firm of Gerald Griggs has learned the

teen did not use the weapon in an offensive manner.

During the meeting, District Attorney Holmes said she never saw Truitt

Brandish a gun or point a weapon in the direction of any officer on the

scene that night. District Attorney Holmes told the family that she

thought “it was fair and their right” to view the video. However,

District Attorney Holmes did not have it in her possession at the time

of the meeting. District Attorney Holmes told the family that she would

contact the GBI to inform them that she does not oppose their viewing of

the video. The family has requested that the GBI make the video

available for review immediately and has contacted the GBI through their

representatives.

“We appreciate District Attorney Holmes and GBI Director Vic Reynolds

for meeting with the family of Vincent Truitt. However, over 90 days

have passed, it’s time for the family and the public to see what led to

this officer shooting Vincent Truitt twice in the back. Any further

delay in providing video evidence of Vincent’ s shooting for any reason,

further increases the grave injustice to the family of Vincent Truitt.

The focus should be truth, transparency, and accountability in Cobb

County,” said Attorney Gerald Griggs.

Truitt was pronounced deceased on July 14, 2020—the day before his

mother’s birthday.