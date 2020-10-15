Millennial mogul Nathalie Nicole Smith educates the next group of Black Female Leaders

In 2013, Nathalie Nicole was recognized as “Top 30 Under 30” for her work in development of her Plush brand. Due to her business savvy and her tenacity for success, Nathalie has reached the highest designation within her Network Marketing Company, Total Life Changes, and she is now a multi-millionaire at the age of 32. But that’s just the beginning, Nathalie is an author of an Amazon Best Selling book “Becoming A Brand” and she is the founder of “Women Who Boss” which is a 501c3 organization to help women walk into their real purpose amidst their pain.

Nathalie Nicole has several high-profile projects currently under development under her “Becoming A Brand” moniker, her Plush enterprise and her Women Who Boss foundation. Nathalie is also currently developing more outreach opportunities for millennial women looking to elevate their lives via financial, health and spirituality.

Nathalie Nicole has been featured in: Huffington Post, Thrive Global, & Business For Home. Nathalie has spoken on international stages, most recently she was selected to speak at an Essence Women’s Empowerment Summit.

Nathalie Nicole is currently working on her second book, developing an international podcast, a million-dollar earning coaching program, women empowerment platforms, and a new apparel line. Nathalie is also acquiring multiple real estate projects which will also allow her brand to continue to help up and coming moguls. Nathalie is also slated to launch two Plush Rx boutiques by the end of 2020.

Nathalie Nicole’s upcoming project, The Relaunch of “Becoming A Brand” is slated for the end of September with some new and exciting additions to the book and brand. Updates will be found on the official website: https://www.natnicolesmith.com. Stay up to date on all things Nathalie Nicole here.