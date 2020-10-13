Mayor Jason Lary welcomes thousands to early voting precinct in DeKalb

Working in harmonious collaboration with the county, City of Stonecrest Mayor Jason

Lary welcomed hundreds of voters to DeKalb County’s largest Early Voting

precinct (and the second-largest site in the state) to Stonecrest in the first hour.

He also shared the protective measures that will ensure all Georgian’s voting experience will be safe and secure.

Mayor Lary welcomed registered Georgia voters to the Future Home of

Stonecrest City Hall at 2994 Turner Hill Road (the former Sam’s Club

building) where the largest Early Voting Site in DeKalb County is being held.

The Mayor wants all Stonecrest residents and Georgians to be at ease concerning the safety and security of their voting experience at the Stonecrest polling location.

“Voting is more important than ever before. Upholding a free and fair election is what our democracy is built on. We will ensure that everyone feels safe and IS safe when they exercise their right and cast their vote,” says the history-making Mayor & Founding Father of Stonecrest. “We care about our residents and all those who visit or city. Anyone who does not have a mask, we will provide them with one for

free.”

The Early Voting Location will follow all CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 safety. In addition, DeKalb County Board of Health’s FREE COVID-19 testing and Flu Vaccine site is also available, in the parking lot, at the same location.