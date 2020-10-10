The Congressional Black Caucus has partnered with long-time sponsors to bring CBCF Sunday, the grand finale of the Annual Legislative (ALC) conference, to BET on Sunday, October 11. The day will close out the inaugural Virtual Annual Legislative Conference starting at 10 am ET with the “Day of Healing” broadcast, and end with the “Phoenix Awards” broadcasting at 8 pm ET on BET & BET Her.

Similar to former Prayer Breakfasts, the televised A Day of Healing will host celebrities, political leaders, top gospel artists, and ministers. Music and a strong message resonate across denominations and religions. The program, hosted by Kirk Franklin, will include a message from TD Jakes and will feature Donnie Simpson as the Voice of God. The Day of Healing, premiering at 10 am ET, will feature a Motown Gospel Revue that includes performances by The Clark Sisters, Tye Tribbett, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and Evvie McKinney.

Click for Taraji Henson and Phoenix Awards

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the Phoenix Awards will recognize extraordinary individuals who, through their efforts and accomplishments, have made significant contributions to society. Honorees will receive the prestigious, CBCF-commissioned Phoenix Award. This year’s honorees at the Congressional Black Caucus include Secretary Lonnie Bunch III, William Larry Lucas, Eddie Bernice Johnson, Benjamin Crump and Joe Biden. Special guests include Keisha Lance Bottoms, Donna Brazile and Senator Kamala Harris.

MC Lyte will serve as the Phoenix Awards Voice of God. Performers for the Pheonix Awards include Andra Day, Anthony Hamilton, Black Violin, Common, Cynthia Erivo, India Arie, Jonathan Traylor, Kem, Ledisi and T-Pain.

“We are grateful to our partners for their long-term commitment to our mission and work,” said CBCF President and CEO, Tonya Veasey. “With our first virtual Annual Legislative Conference and our inaugural foray into television production, we relied on our partners to help us bring our signature events to a broadcast audience. The need to celebrate Black culture and those leading change for Black people is now more important than ever.”

This year, Virtual ALC, held August 31 – October 2, allowed attendees to customize their own agenda, select from more than 80 sessions based on their interests, and experience the ALC programming they have become accustomed to from the comfort and safety of their homes. Session can be viewed on-demand at no cost on the virtual conference site at cbcfinc.org/alc.