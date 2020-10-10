Black Women’s Roundtable features ‘Power of the Sister Vote’

On Monday, October 12, the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) will launch the final phase with its Black Women’s Roundtable Unity 2020 Black Vote & Power Building National Campaign, which is a three-week GOTV and Voter Protection Push, starting off with hosting its Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR) Power Table Talk “Power of the Sister Vote” Intergenerational Virtual Townhall, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., EST.

The BWR Power Table Talk will feature BWR state conveners and partners and Black Youth Vote (BYV!) state coordinators, who are Black women leading the Unity ’20 Campaign in their respective states. Panelists will share what is happening “on the ground,” what is driving Black women, who are a significant part of the Black voter turnout, to show up at the polls and share what voter suppression concerns they have in key battleground and southern states in AL, FL, GA, LA, MD, MI, MS, OH, PA, VA and DC.

The townhall will be live-streamed on the NCBCP Facebook platform at www.facebook.com/NCBCP/ and on #RolandMartinUnfiltered Facebook, You-Tube and Periscope.

The townhall is the first in a series of virtual voter education and on-the-ground mobilization activities that the NCBCP and its Unity ’20 partners are organizing to increase Black voter turnout and ensure voters are armed with voter protection information and tools to ensure their vote is counted during Early Voting and on Election Day, November 3.

In addition to the October 12 virtual townhall, there are a series of activities scheduled to take place every week, from October 12 to November 3, including:

The release of the Annual Black Women’s Roundtable/Essence “Power of the Sister Vote” Poll on October 14.

BWR Power of the Sister Vote GOTV Gospel Sunday on October 18.

Black Youth Vote (BYV!) Spill the Tea Townhall: Mobilizing & Protecting the Black Youth Vote on October 21.

Black Youth “Souls to the Polls Day” (BYV Sunday) on October 25.

BYV “Brothers, Can We Talk?” Protecting Our Vote Townhall on October 28.

Unity “Protect Our Vote Sunday” Gospel Hour on November 1.

NCBCP Unity 2020 Ronald Walters Election Day Virtual Command Center in partnership w/Ron Walters Leadership & Policy Center @ Howard University on November 3.

Also, there will be a host of local, on-the-ground GOTV and voter protection field activations that will be organized by the NCBCP state-based affiliates and partners in AL, FL, GA, MD, MI, MS, OH, PA, VA and DC. The NCBCP Unity ’20 Campaign will also continue to encourage Black communities to be counted in the 2020 Decennial Census