Cobb County Media Examiners Rules 17-Year-Old Vincent Truitt Death a
Homicide
On Monday, Oct. 5, Attorney Gerald A. Griggs and his
co-Counsel, Attorney Maria Banjo, received the official autopsy report
for the cause of death for 17-year-old Vincent Truitt from the Cobb
County Office of the Medical Examiner’s Office. The Medical examiner
ruled Truitt’s death a homicide.
On Monday, July 13, 2020, Vincent Truitt was shot twice in the back as he ran
from Cobb County police after a traffic stop in Austell. Initial
reports from Cobb County police say the teen fired his gun towards
officers. The report later detailed that Truitt only “brandished” a gun.
Through an independent investigation, the Law Firm of Gerald Griggs has
learned the teen did not use the weapon in an offensive manner.
According to Georgia Bureau of Investigations Director Vic Reynolds, who
has seen the video, Truitt never pointed a gun at any officer. He was
shot in the back twice as he ran away. The officer never commanded
Truitt to drop his weapon, stop, or not to move.
“The fact that there was no soot or stippling on the surrounding skin
indicates that 17-year-old Vincent Truitt was not shot at close range,”
said Attorney Banjo. “The death has been ruled a homicide. In the spirit
of transparency and accountability, it’s time for Cobb County Police to
release any and all video related to Vincent Truitt’s death.”
Truitt was pronounced deceased on his mother’s birthday.