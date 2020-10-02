President Trump, first lady positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus, the President tweeted early Friday morning.

Trump who visited Atlanta just last week for an appearance at Cobb Galleria Center has been widely criticized for his complete mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic that has disproportionately harmed Black and Brown communities.

Prior to Trump’s visit to Atlanta, faith and political leaders called the POTUS out for his lack of concern for Americans and encouraging Americans to ignore warnings from health experts and imploring the public to gather publicly with or without masks.

“I am appalled that Donald Trump did not recognize the severity of this virus and he failed to tell the truth.” said Reverend Leela Waller, survivor of COVID-19 and pastor in Marietta, GA. “Every day when I hear someone say the virus isn’t real, I want to scream because I know. I heard the people on the COVID floor, I thought I was taking my last breath, but thanks be to God, I am still here fighting for a new president who has love and humanity in their heart. This president cannot have love and humanity because he was never brought up in it. I came this morning to say: it is time for a change, it is time for someone to listen to others and help us fight this crisis.”

Recently, talk of criminal prosecution has been buzzing around Donald Trump in light of veteran journalist Bob Woodward’s recent revelations in his new book Rage about the president and COVID-19, when Trump admitted he was aware of the COVID-19 threat long before taking measures to inform the American public.

“This is deadly stuff,” Trump noted in a February interview with Woodward. “You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed.”

Unable to stop talking – much like in Tuesday’s presidential debate – Trump continued to spew his appalling rhetoric about his intention to “play down” the threat so as not to scare people or interfere with his agenda for reelection.