Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity makes statement on presidential debate, call to action

Statement of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. General President Dr. Everett B. Ward on 1st 2020 Presidential Debate and Urges a Call to Action

If there was ever any doubt regarding the “Fierce Urgency of Now,” Tuesday night’s poor representation of civility, solution-oriented dialogue, intentional rudeness, and the endorsement of white supremacy confirms that the men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. must aggressively intensify voter mobilization and a protection plan. When a sitting President of the United States of America openly encourages a white supremacist organization to “Stand Back and Stand By” we must intensify our efforts.

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. has historically fought against racism, voter suppression, legalized segregation, and racial violence. We are continually fighting against these injustices and their various forms today.

The immediate first step to fight racial hatred and injustice as we approach Election Day is to participate actively in the electoral process. Our Fraternity is currently engaging in voter mobilization and voter protection efforts. The resurgence of white supremacy and divisive politics must end. Our future depends on it. The Brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. are utilizing our vast collective power to ensure candidates from the federal level to the local level are addressing issues related to education, the economy, healthcare, international diplomacy, social equity, police reform, and economic development.

Our Alpha Lawyers Consortium is ready to fight against voter suppression as it happens. Our chapters and Brothers on the ground are registering voters and encouraging early voting at unimaginable rates. Our college Brothers are utilizing social media platforms to mobilize university students. And professional Alpha Brothers are running for or returning to public office throughout the nation. The fight for justice and equality continues and Alpha Phi Alpha is uniquely positioned to respond in every way.

We are more determined than ever to ensure our Fraternity and our great Brotherhood does not sit idly by and remain silent in the face of racial and social injustice. What was witnessed last night increased resolve and determination to “Fight until hell freezes over and then fight on the ice!” We will not give up. We will not lose hope. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. will continue to advocate on behalf of our communities.