Unemployment continues to hold steady at record highs and veteran unemployment stays in step with this trend surging to 9% from just 3% at this time last year. The good news: there are organizations hiring this specific demographic with identified military-trained skill sets and they need to fill jobs NOW. Industries such as distribution, supply chain, logistics, e-commerce, data storage/broadband, pharmaceuticals, select retail are just a few of the areas of business that are rapidly hiring and in large volume.

To get transitioning military, veterans and military spouses back to work, DAV & RecruitMilitary will host the Atlanta Virtual Career Fair for Veterans on Thursday, October 1st from 11am to 3pm Eastern Time online. This free virtual event is open to ALL members of the military community, past and present, as well as military spouses and dependents. RecruitMilitary’s virtual events are technologically enhanced to provide personal interaction among job candidates and employers in large group, small group and one-one-one formats. To view a tour of the virtual event format, visit here.

Bradley-Morris/RecruitMilitary, a company built on a storied history of military trained talent and leadership, has been employing and recruiting veterans for nearly three decades. In response to COVID-19, the organization swiftly implemented virtual hiring events nationwide in just a matter of days. And today, the company is positioned to bring thousands of service members, veterans and military spouses into the civilian workforce more than ever before. In April, Bradley-Morris/RecruitMilitary was appointed by the U.S. Army to provide all transition services to soldiers, veterans and their families. The timing of this appointment is critical to serve the needs of transitioning soldiers and their families who are leaving the military and joining the civilian world amidst a global crisis. Bradley-Morris/RecruitMilitary also serves veterans and transitioning service members of ALL branches.

DAV RecruitMilitary Atlanta Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

WHO: DAV and RecruitMilitary will host the Atlanta Virtual Career Fair for Veterans.

WHAT: This is a free virtual hiring event for transitioning military personnel, veterans, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses.

WHEN: Thursday, October 1st from 11am to 3pm Eastern Time.

WHERE: For more information and to register for this virtual hiring event, visit here.

MORE DETAILS:

Since the onset of COVID-19 RecruitMilitary has hosted 36 virtual veteran career fairs, providing 1,300 exhibitors with access to 40,000 military-trained candidates.

“At Bradley-Morris and RecruitMilitary, we care deeply about the military community we serve that includes job seekers, employers and our own team. Given the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control regarding COVID-19, to protect the safety of everyone involved, we shifted all upcoming in-person hiring events into our virtual veteran career fair platform,” says Chris Stevens, Senior Vice President at RecruitMilitary. “Virtual hiring events are not new to us. We’ve been offering these types of events, in addition to digitally interactive resources, for several years. We’re proud to continue serving those who need us during this time to secure employment and sustain workforce development.”