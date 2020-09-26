Keshia Knight Pulliam, Lance Gross, Kev On Stage, Janelle Monae’s DJ, George 2.0 and more for HBCU Virtual Homecoming Experience

Urban One brings HBCU students, alumni and fans an exclusive virtual HBCU experience, ONE YARD! It has always been HBCU’s culture to take pride and celebrate homecoming. One Yard is a platform that embraces technology and innovation to ensure that students, alumni and fans are able to enjoy the myriad experiences that Black Colleges and Universities offer wherever they are. Developed and built for the 2020 HBCU Homecoming Season and beyond, this digital platform has curated some of the best parts of attending Historically Black Colleges & Universities, all in one place for the audience to enjoy the magic.

There will be Live performances, a Cookout, a Step Show, Battle of the Beats, a Sunday Brunch, and more. Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, One Yard’s Grand Marshal says, “In light of the of COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to keep the spirits of my people high, I have proudly teamed up with Urban One to help promote One Yard. I think it’s a much-needed event that will be fun and enlightening – being young, gifted and black should be celebrated, and One Yard will give our community a place to unite and celebrate ourselves”.

Throughout this experience, guests will be hosted by HBCU alumni all time favs, celebrities and influencers, to bring them these exclusive events. It all kicks off with the Yardfest Concert sponsored by Xfinity featuring an exclusive performance by Jade Novah on Friday, September 25th at 8 PM ET.

The One Yard homecoming season continues with a full event schedule including:

The Step Off step competition, hosted by actor, producer, and Howard graduate Lance Gross – October 3rd

“The Cookout” where Spelman graduate, DELTA, actress, producer, and Women’s Wealth builder Keshia Knight Pulliam will host and cook out with comedian KevOnStage – October 10th

The Battle of the Beats, an epic battle of beats, precision and swag hosted by a notable HBCU alum – October 24th

The Sunday Brunch, hosted by Janelle Monae’s DJ and Morehouse’s own George 2.0 – November 1st

Make sure you mark your calendar for these highly anticipated events!

For more information and updates check out OneYard.Co or on Facebook and Instagram:@1Yard.Co Twitter: @1YardCo