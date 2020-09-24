No charges, no justice in Breonna Taylor killing

More than six months after Breonna Taylor was shot to death by Louisville police officers who broke down the door to her apartment while executing a no-knock warrant, a grand jury decided not to indict any of the officers involved with her killing. As a matter of fact, only one indictment was handed down by the Grand Jury against one of the three officers involved, for wanton endangerment charges. That charge is for a stray bullet which entered a white neighbors apartment, but as outraged attorney Ben Crump points out, no such charges were brought against the officers for firing bullets into the apartments of Taylor’s Black neighbors. Crump said in a “CBS This Morning” interview with news anchor Gayle King That “there are clearly two justice systems in this country,” one for Whites and another for Blacks.

Two Lousiville police officers were shot in the aftermath of the decision not to bring charges in Taylor’s death as protests and riots erupted in the streets of Louisville.

“We will go to our graves proclaiming that Breonna Taylor did not get justice from the Kentucky attorney general’s office,” attorney for the Taylor family, Ben Crump, told CNN’s Don Lemon Wednesday.

Taylor a respected and beloved 26-year-old first responder emergency medical technician was shot multiple times and killed when former Detective Brett Hankison, Seargent John Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove were executing a search warrant for narcotics on Taylor’s home. On March 13 Taylor and her boyfriend Kenneth Walker were asleep at the time, and Taylor’s boyfriend thought intruders had entered the apartment.

“She’s yelling at the top of her lungs — and I am too at this point — ‘who is it?’ ” recalled Walker. “No answer. No response. No anything.”

Police forced entry into the home, and Walker said he couldn’t see but he fired one shot. He fired at the intruders and the officers returned fire 32 times with six bullets striking Taylor.

In Atlanta masses of people congregated to protest the decision, with Atlanta police officers making several arrests and deploying tear gas to impede crowds.