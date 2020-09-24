Atlanta Links hosts 2020 Census Car caravan

ATLANTA CHAPTER OF THE LINKS, INCORPORATED

HOSTS 2020 CENSUS CAR CARAVAN

Atlanta, GA – Members of the Atlanta Chapter of the Links, Incorporated are driving home the importance of participating in the 2020 Census. The volunteer service organization hosted a 2020 Census Car Caravan on Saturday, September 19, 2020. It was held in partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau, Fulton County, Atlanta, College Park, East Point, and the City of South Fulton. Led by a digital media truck broadcasting Census-related videos and music, the car caravan cruised through communities with historically low response rates, encouraging citizens to complete their online census forms. The deadline for submitting Census forms is September 30 and there is a lot at stake. Indeed, Georgia risks leaving millions of dollars on the table if its population is not properly counted.

“We did this because it’s vitally important for our communities to get all the benefits they are due,” said Avarita Hanson, the event organizer. “People don’t realize that the census affects how much money our state will receive from the federal government for Medicare and Medicaid, schools, roads, transportation and other vital services for the next 10 years,” she stated.

Along the way, the 18-car caravan was met by local, elected officials including Fulton County Commissioner Joe Carn, Mayor Bianca Motley Broom of College Park, Mayor Deana Holiday Ingram of East Point and Mayor Bill Edwards of the City of South Fulton. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms appeared on video.

“We are grateful to the Atlanta Chapter of the Links, Incorporated for helping us reach these important communities,” said Alex Lima, U.S. Census Bureau, Partnership Specialist. “We need everyone to help us get the word out,” he concluded. To complete your online census form, or for more information, visit 2020CENSUS.GOV or call 844-330-2020.

Atlanta Chapter of the Links Host 2020 Census Car Caravan

The Links, Incorporated (“The Links”) is one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations. Dedicated to a mission of service and leadership, its members consist of 16,000 professional women of color in 288 chapters located in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and the United Kingdom. The Links’ members regularly contribute more than 1,000,000 documented service hours in their respective communities annually. Members serve in six Facets: Services to Youth, The Arts, National Trends and Services, International Trends and Services, and Health and Human Services. The Atlanta Chapter of The Links is the first Links Chapter to be established in Georgia. Chartered in 1953, it is currently comprised of 79 members who are individual achievers and prominent leaders in metro Atlanta and the nation.

For more information, visit www.atlantalinksinc.org.