LETTERS PPP GAIN NEW MEANING AT 36TH ANNUAL SUPER TUESDAY CONFERENCE CELEBRATING BLACK WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS

Black Women Business Owners Encouraged to Prepare, Pivot and Perform During Virtual Super Tuesday Conference

ATLANTA (Sept. 23, 2020) – Technology and tenacity will allow the Atlanta Business League to showcase a virtual conference designed to encourage and empower Black women business owners on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

The 36th Annual Super Tuesday Conference will be a day-long event filled with iconic female presenters, introductions of inspiring new business leaders and an incredible list of online activities during a 12-hour span of time. This year’s Super Tuesday theme is: “One Great Day: Working together to Prepare, Pivot & Perform.”

“That theme sums up what all small business owners have had to do because of the COVID19 pandemic and mass protests for justice worldwide,” Atlanta Business League President and CEO Leona Barr-Davenport explained. “But there’s an added level of responsibility for black women who are business owners or leaders. They, more than many, understand there’s no way back from the chaos in our lives if we don’t work together. This conference will give them the tools and empowerment to do that.”

The conference will alter its format to accomplish this year’s goal of helping attendees successfully navigate an unprecedented business climate. Individual sessions will be hosted on relevant topics such as:

How Public Policy Impacts Equity for Women

Business Relationships in 2020

How to Make sure No Black Child is Left Behind

Why Everyday Traumas of Systemic Racism Adds to Breakdowns in Mental Health

The Art of Wealth Building – From Surviving to Flourishing

Atlanta media icon, Xernona Clayton, former Turner Broadcasting vice-president and Trumpet Awards founder, will share 90 years of her personal history during a new Super Tuesday component, Rise and Shine with an Icon. Judge Penny Brown Reynolds will be the Lottie H. Watkins Female First honoree, and celebrated author and playwright, Pearl Cleage, will be inducted into the Women’s Hall of Fame.

The Super Tuesday tradition of introducing up-and-coming women-led business leaders in the fields of home-based businesses, with creative style, success against the odds, non-traditional business enterprises and outstanding achievement (Woman of the Year) will also take place virtually.

The conference’s virtual event doors open at 8:30 a.m. The official program runs from 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be followed by an online afterparty and a fireside chat with an extraordinary Black woman.

This is a ticketed event ($36 for the 36th year of Super Tuesday and $87 for VIP tickets for the 87 years of existence of the organization). All participants must register to experience this powerfully uplifting day. Register here (https://cvent.me/rMZZBo) or through www.atlantabusinessleague.org and learn more about the Super Tuesday Conference. Contact program coordinator Samantha Judie, Sjudie@atlantabusinessleague.org with questions.

The Atlanta Business League is the flagship organization for Black business owners and managers. The ABL is an affiliate of the National (Negro) Business League, an organization founded by Booker T. Washington in 1900. The Atlanta Business League is proud to be recognized, more than 115 years later, as one of the last thriving chapters. Since 1933, the ABL has evolved to help foster and grow effective and profitable business leadership and helping to create, expand and grow Black-owned businesses. The ideals that the ABL support, work for its 15,000 members and constituents and the entire metro Atlanta community. The organization’s vision is to endow the future of Black, female, and all aspiring businesses in Atlanta with the tools needed to succeed, serving as the go-to organization for those who are Black and want to go into business for themselves.

