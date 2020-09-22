Georgia Democrats blast Trump ahead of his Georgia visit

ATLANTA — Today, after the latest AJC poll shows that Donald Trump and Joe Biden are neck and neck in Georgia, Democratic Party of Georgia Chairwoman Nikema Williams released the following statement in response to the announcement that President Trump along with Special Advisor to the President, Ivanka Trump will hold an event in metro Atlanta on Friday.

“Four years ago, Donald Trump tried to sell himself to Black Americans by asking us ‘What do you have to lose?’ Four years later, Black Georgians have lost lives and livelihoods under the Donald Trump presidency. From Trump’s complete mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic that has disproportionately harmed Black and Brown communities, to his continued attacks on the Affordable Care Act, and his refusal to address the systemic racism that is hurting Black and Brown Americans, Donald Trump has failed our community, and no campaign visit at the eleventh hour can change that reality. Georgians are fed up and ready to vote Donald Trump and his cronies out of office in November.”