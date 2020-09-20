Wells Fargo names Gigi Dixon as new head of External Relations

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Georgette “Gigi” Dixon has been named Wells Fargo’s new head of External Relations, which is part of the bank’s Government Relations and Public Policy team.

Dixon, who currently serves as senior director of External Relations for National Constituents, has been responsible for leading engagement with major national nonprofits, advocacy organizations and other key stakeholders.

She’s also a key adviser to executives for diversity and inclusion issues, according to a Wells Fargo press release.

“The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) representing the Black Press of America, especially salutes Wells Fargo for promoting Gigi Dixon as head of external relations,” said NNPA President & CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr.

“In the financial services industry, Black America welcomes having a strong woman leader such as Gigi Dixon,” Chavis concluded.

Dixon, a 26-year Wells Fargo veteran, who has also been instrumental in helping the company take several new actions around diversity and inclusion, serves as a vice chair for the NAACP Foundation.

“I’m humbled to serve in this important role and I’m proud to represent Wells Fargo as we work with nonprofits, advocacy groups and community leaders to address racial equity and equal opportunity for diverse communities,” Dixon said in a statement. “It’s more important now than ever that we are engaged in honest, transparent and tough conversations with our external stakeholders on how to do better and do more as a financial services company and a community partner.”

Wells Fargo officials said Dixon has been instrumental in helping the company take a number of new actions around D&I, including; helping create a new diversity leader role reporting directly to the CEO, requiring all managers to participate in new anti-racism training, and requiring the Operating Committee leaders to meet new D&I-related commitments.

A resident of Charlotte, N.C., Dixon earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Tennessee State University and has Boston College Carroll School of Management certificates in Corporate Community Involvement and Nonprofit Leadership.