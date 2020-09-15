#ADULTING is More than Paying Bills

You are a digital native. Information – good and bad – travels at the speed of light. Social issues like #BlackLivesMatter, unemployment, COVID-19 and school loans are making life more complex than it was for your parents and grandparents. Tune in Thursday Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. to get more tools and insights to master your universe and these difficult times.

#Adulting101 premieres on Thursday Sept.17, 2020 at 8 p.m. EDT with a dynamic, interactive, multimedia session where you become the experts. Invite your sons, daughters, nephews, nieces, and grandchildren to *REGISTER TODAY.

*To register, you must be at least 16 years of age.

Powered by FACEBOOK