NFL to air ads for Breonna Taylor tonight [watch]

On Sunday, Sept.13, 2020, the six month anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s tragic killing by Louisville MPD, Loralei HoJay, who started the viral Breonna Taylor petition (Change.org/Justice) will join with Change.org to launch regional ads during the NFL’s opening Sunday night game on NBC. During the Dallas Cowboys v. Los Angeles Rams game on Sunday night, two commercials will air demanding justice for the killing of Breonna Taylor.

The petition currently has over 11.1 million signatures amidst news circulated on Wednesday that Taylor’s case will be presented to a grand jury soon, although it was not officially confirmed by AG Cameron.

“Almost 70,000 calls have been made to Kentucky lawmakers, and they refuse to respond directly to the petition’s 11 million signers,” said Loralei HoJay, the student who started the viral Change.org petition. “We hope Sunday’s ads show lawmakers that we will not stop until those who killed Breonna Taylor are held accountable, and her family receives justice.”

Each ad features real petition signers across the country who submitted videos talking about why they signed the petition and the importance of this moment. ‘Justice for Breonna’ is the second largest in Change.org history behind the viral George Floyd petition, which currently has over 19 million signatures.

Loralei started her petition after Louisville police officers fatally shot Breonna Taylor during a late-night investigation in March. The petition urges Kentucky leaders like Attorney General Cameron and Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY), who has already called Breonna’s case “troubling,” to arrest all of the officers involved in Breonna’s death, payment from LMPD to Breonna’s family for wrongful death and negligence, a statement from Gov. Beshear in support of Breonna, appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate the Louisville Police Department, and an end to “no-knock” warrants through federal legislation. Loralei HoJay released a video speaking about her petition (here – for use by media).

“Loralei and over 11 million petition signers have been fighting for justice for Breonna Taylor – and yet Kentucky lawmakers remain silent,” said Mike Jones, Director of Campaigns at Change.org. “We hope these ads will call attention to their silence – and let them know that Kentuckians, as well as Americans and signers all around the world will not stop until their voices are heard, and they see justice for Breonna Taylor and her family.”