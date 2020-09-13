National Black College Hall of Fame announces 2020 inductees

THE NATIONAL BLACK COLLEGE ALUMNI HALL OF FAME FOUNDATION, INC.

ANNOUNCES THE HONOREES FOR INDUCTON INTO HALL OF FAME 2020 CLASS

The National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc. will host its 35th Annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony virtually on Friday, September 25, 2020.

Each year, graduates of Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) are inducted into the Hall of Fame for significant contributions made in their respective fields. This event promotes the viability of

HBCUs and highlight the accomplishments of their alumni. The Foundation is pleased to announce its

stellar class of graduates from HBCUs, who will be inducted into the 2020 NBCA Hall of Fame. Joining

over 300 previous inductees will be:

• Arts: Pillar of Blues and Jazz, La’Verne E. Washington, Langston University

• Athletics: Dynamic Educator, Coach and Director, Dr. Walter L. Reed, Jackson State University

• Community Service: Prominent Community Activist, Dr. B. DaNine J. Flemming, Claflin

University

• Entertainment: Renowned Actress and Muscician, Mara Hall, Jackson State University

• Education: Prolific Educator, Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, Tennessee State University

• Faith: Anointed Pastor and Leader, Rev. Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant, Morehouse College

• Government: Distinguished Congresswoman, Honorable Alma S. Adams, North Carolina A&T

State University

• Industry: Innovator in Corporate America, Leroy Thornton Edwards, Jr., North Carolina A&T

State University

• Law: Trailblazing Supreme Court Judge, Justice Robert Benham, Tuskegee University

• Lifetime Achievement: Education Pioneer, Dr. Jimmie Colson Jackson, Savannah State

University

• Lifetime Acheivement: Established Educator and Author, Leonard F. Springs, Voorhees College

• Chairman’s Award: Dynamic Leader and STEM Advocate, Rev. Dr. Gwendolyn Elizabeth Boyd,

Alabama State University

• Special Salute: Renowned Jazz Pianist and Educator, Ellis L. Marsalis, Jr., Dillard University

The National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc. “Our ancestors struggled for the privilege of an education . . . the time has come for us to honor those who made the most of that privilege.”

The Induction Ceremony is part of the 35th Annual NBCA Hall of Fame Weekend. Other events

include The Competition of Black College Queens, HBCU Invitational Golf Classic, President Summit,

The Legacy of Leaders Alumni Awards, Positive Image Program, Call to Womanhood and Call to

Manhood Symposiums, and other programs intended to empower and equip HBCU alumni to better serve their alma maters and communities as a whole.

The mission of the NBCA Hall of Fame Foundation is to serve as a catalyst and partner for

ensuring the stability, strength, and excellence of the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

For more details on the events of the virtual 2020 NBCA Hall of Fame Weekend and information on the programs and initiatives of the Foundation, please visit the website at www.nbcahof.org .