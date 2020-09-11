The Lost Wages Assistance Program FAQ’s

What is LWA?

It is part of an executive order to extend enhanced federal unemployment benefits. LWA is a program that receives funding from the Federal Emergency Management Administration’s (FEMA) Disaster Relief Fund. LWA will allow distribution of an additional $300 weekly supplement to eligible individuals receiving UI benefits from state and federal unemployment insurance programs.

How much will claimants receive?

Eligible claimants receive $300 in lost wages assistance for each of the six weeks of the LWA Program. The program applies to the weeks ending Aug. 1, Aug. 8, Aug. 15, Aug. 22, Aug. 29, and Sept. 5. If a claimant received a payment for any of those weeks and had a weekly benefit amount of at least $100, he/she will receive a $300 payment for that week. Claimants will not receive a lump sum of $1800. Eligible payments will be sent out in two batches of three weeks’ worth of payments ($900) each and only if they qualify for each of those weeks.

How do I qualify for LWA?

Eligibility for the LWA Program is based upon an individual’s weekly benefit determination – an amount calculated by a claimant’s reported wages. Individuals must have received a weekly benefit amount determination of at least $100 to be eligible for LWA supplemental benefits. He/she must also be unemployed or partially unemployed due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

How do I check to see if I am eligible?

To check eligibility, claimants should visit their My UI portal where they will use a link to attest to the reason for their unemployment. Individuals whose employers have filed on their behalf or those who are receiving benefits through Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) do not need to attest their reason for unemployment due to weekly certification that addresses this requirement. Only those with an individually filed claim will need to do so. The link to attest to the reason for unemployment will appear in a claimant’s My UI portal when payments are ready to be released and only for those who need to attest.

If I qualified for the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) Program do I qualify for Lost Wages Assistnace?

Not everyone who qualified for FPUC will receive Lost Wages Assistance payments. Claimants must have a weekly benefit determination of at least $100 AND have received at least $1 from a state or federal UI program for that week to receive the LWA supplement.

How long does the Lost Wages Assistance Program last?

FEMA announced that all states will be limited to six weeks of benefits. The GDOL recently received approval for all six weeks of LWA benefits

When will I receive my payments?

Claimants who qualify for the LWA program will be issued their first round of supplemental payments by early next week for the first three eligible weeks. The GDOL plans to issue the final three weeks’ worth of payments by late next week.