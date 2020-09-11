Fulton County honored for effort to reduce use of plastics

ROSWELL, GA. – At a presentation at the Chattahoochee Nature Center, Fulton County Government leadership received the “Clean 13 Water Heroes” Award from the Georgia Water Coalition. The County is one of 13 entities honored for efforts to protect Georgia’s water. Fulton County won the honor for its effort in 2019 to reduce the use of single-use plastics and begin substituting those products with sustainable alternatives.

“When the Board of Commissioners took action, we hoped that many others would follow suit,” says Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts. “We are extremely proud to be honored by the Georgia Water Coalition for attempting to improve the lives of our neighbors through this legislation.”

“I want to thank the Georgia Water Coalition for their work to improve conditions in the communities surrounding the Chattahoochee and Etowah Rivers,” Says Fulton County District 1 Commissioner Liz Hausmann. “We sincerely appreciate being honored for our work to encourage plastic recycling and reduce the use of single-use plastics in Fulton County.”

The honor comes after Fulton County Commissioners passed a resolution against single-use plastics in June of 2019. That legislation sought to minimize the use of single-use plastic products in Fulton County owned, operated, and leased facilities starting January 1, 2020.

The ultimate goals of this portion of the overall sustainability plan include Fulton County Government contributing to reducing plastic pollution to rivers running through the County and to encourage other communities to take similar action. The County also made a commitment to sourcing products made from recyclable and compostable materials.

The plan directed the Fulton County Energy and Sustainability Manager and the Chief Financial Officer to work closely with the FCCCE in maintaining the list of “single-use items” to be posted on the Fulton County website and then asking potential County vendors to seek viable non-plastic alternatives to single-use plastics.

The 13 water heroes recognized in the Clean 13 report were originally slated to receive their awards at the Clean 13 Celebration in Atlanta on March 12. Unfortunately, the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions on large gatherings of people. As the COVID -19 crisis continued to escalate over recent months the Georgia Water Coalition permanently cancelled the event and instead chose to recognize these inspiring water heroes at locally organized small outdoor ceremonies.

To view photographs taken of this presentation, visit https://bit.ly/31ZDXRb.

For more Fulton County news, sign up for the weekly e-newsletter #OneFulton at https://goo.gl/Nb1L84. You can also visit Fulton County’s website at http://www.fultoncountyga.gov or connect with Fulton County government on Twitter at @FultonInfo or Facebook at @fultoninfo.