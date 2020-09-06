Georgia – Coronavirus claims 6,000 lives over Labor Day weekend

In Georgia’s daily report Sunday, the health department tallied 60 more deaths from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing Georgia’s total since the pandemic began to 6,037

As of today, Sunday, Sept. 6, Georgia ranked 10th among states for the total number of deaths from COVID-19.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only heart disease and cancer have killed more Georgians this year.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported a total of 283,199 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 2:50 p.m. Sunday. According to the health department’s website, that includes 1,664 newly confirmed cases over the last 24 hours.

Georgia also reported 6,037 deaths so far from COVID-19, with 60 more deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. In addition, the state reported 25,523 hospitalizations — 22 more than the day before — and 4,684 admissions so far to intensive-care units.

No information is available from Georgia about how many patients have recovered.

Counties in or near metro Atlanta continue to have the highest number of positives, with Fulton County still in the lead.

Fulton County: 25,631 cases — 91 new

Gwinnett County: 25,107 cases — 88 new

Cobb County: 17,734 cases — 139 new

DeKalb County: 17,089 cases — 85 new

Hall County: 8,143 cases — 25 new

Counties in or near metro Atlanta also continue to have the most deaths from COVID-19. The lone exception is Dougherty County, site of Georgia’s first major outbreak.

Fulton County: 545 deaths — 4 new

Cobb County: 404 deaths — 3 new

Gwinnett County: 359 deaths — 3 new

DeKalb County: 315 deaths — 2 new

Dougherty County: 180 deaths

For the more reliable test for the virus itself, 10.4 percent of tests came back positive. For the less reliable test for antibodies, 7.9 percent came back positive. The overall positive rate was about 10.2 percent.

As more Georgians were tested over the last month, the percentage of positive tests inched upward from about 8 percent to more than 10 percent. However, over the last few weeks, the percentage of positives has stabilized at just more than 10 percent. According to the World Health Organization, positive test results should no more than 5 percent for two weeks before reopening for business as usual. Georgia largely reopened for business in April and May, and since then Gov. Brian Kemp has promoted the use of face masks but has steadfastly refused to mandate them.

All Georgia statistics are available on the state’s COVID-19 website.

Globally, nearly 27 million people have tested positive for COVID-19, and nearly 881,000 people have died from it, Johns Hopkins University reported Sunday.

In the United States, more than 6.2 million people have been infected and more than 188,000 people have died from COVID-19 as of Sunday. The U.S. has only about 4 percent of the world’s population but more confirmed cases and deaths than any other country.