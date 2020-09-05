Atlanta City Council post Memorial Day agenda

On the Agenda: Significant Legislative Items for Tuesday, September 8

The Atlanta City Council will consider legislation during Tuesday’s remote meeting to authorize the City of Atlanta’s Department of Grants and Community Development to apply for and accept a grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce in the amount of $836,000 to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1535). The Department of Grants and Community Development will partner with Invest Atlanta to implement the grant to help support small businesses.

The funds are part of the Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration’s (EDA) Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Supplemental EDA Award for Revolving Loan Funds to help communities across the country respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Council will also consider a resolution urging the Georgia General Assembly to review and revise its statutes to specifically ban the use of no-knock warrants (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-4178).

Other items on Tuesday’s agenda include:

• An ordinance to adopt the Atlanta Public School millage rate and change the Special Tax District (Library) Levy rate (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1466).

• A resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement with Agape Tennis Academy for a contract regarding the management and maintenance of Atlanta’s five tennis centers (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-4214).

• A resolution requesting the Office of Innovation Delivery and Performance work with the Atlanta Department of Transportation to prepare a multi-year payment plan to holistically and responsibly pay down the City’s sidewalk repair backlog and fund new construction (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-4264).

• A resolution authorizing the mayor to submit the City of Atlanta’s Citizens Participation Plan 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-4179).

• An ordinance to amend the City’s Code of Ordinances so as to authorize the delivery of alcoholic beverages by the package beyond the boundaries of licensed premises in accordance with state law (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1558).

• A resolution to accept and adopt the “One Atlanta: Economic Mobility, Recovery and Resilience Plan” submitted by Invest Atlanta (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-4268). The plan aims to provide a strategic foundation with clear objectives for using economic and workforce development resources to address inequality.

The Council’s Zoning Committee and the Committee on Council will be held in committee of the whole during the meeting.

Tuesday’s meeting will take place remotely at 1 p.m. in response to the telework protocol activated for City Hall. The meeting will be simulcast on the Council’s website, YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter pages, and on Channel 26.

Media and the public can tune into the remote meeting by dialing (877) 579-6743 and entering the conference ID number 8315991256.

Remarks from the public for all remote meetings will be accepted between the hours of 4-7 p.m. on the day before the scheduled meeting.

Residents can participate in the public comment portion of the meeting by calling (404) 330-6001 and leaving a voicemail, including their name and contact information.

Public comments for the Zoning Committee may be left by calling (404) 330-6035, and for Committee on Council by calling (404) 330-6069. No public comments are allowed on legislative items that have gone before or will go before the Zoning Review Board.