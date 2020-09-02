GirlTrek is Relaunching #BlackGirlJusticeLeague, the Largest GOTV Effort Led by Black Women

“We organize for Sojourner Truth, Fannie Lou Hamer, Septima Clark and every other Black woman who stood in the gap to secure our right to vote,” said GirlTrek co-founder, T. Morgan Dixon.

In light of one of the most pivotal presidential elections of this generation, GirlTrek, the largest public health movement and nonprofit for Black women and girls in the United States, is reactivating its #BlackGirlJusticeLeague this September through Election Day 2020.

September is National Voter Registration Month and GirlTrek is using this as the perfect opportunity to have all members check their voter registration information and help register others. Updating voter registration information is critical for people who have recently moved, changed their name, or had their voting rights restored under the law.

With more than 850,000 members and counting, GirlTrek’s #BlackGirlJusticeLeague 2020 is the largest voter mobilization effort led by Black women and will focus on voter education, voter registration, early voting and voter support on Election Day in the most vulnerable cities across the country.

“It’s been a twisty last few months. We’ve watched the country explode with rage and take action as the coronavirus and violent racism collide. Even in the midst of an unprecedented global pandemic, we will not let this prevent us from casting our ballots this election,” said jewel bush, GirlTrek’s Chief of External Affairs. “Our democracy is strongest when everyone’s voice is heard. That starts at the polls—but in order to participate, you have to be registered. The time to register is now.”

Originally launched in 2016, the #BlackGirlJusticeLeague mobilized more than 50,000 people from across the country to walk to the polls, more than 100 precinct walks and dozens of early voting marches in places like Denver, New Orleans and Memphis.

In order to join the #BlackGirlJusticeLeague, pledge to join GirlTrek and vote early this election, If you’re already a GirlTrek member, no need to take the pledge again. Simply spread the word by encouraging your mothers, sisters, aunts and cousins to take the pledge and early vote. The #BlackGirlJusticeLeague will hold special trainings, events, engagement opportunities as well as include limited edition merchandise.

“Early voting — either in-person voting or through absentee ballots — is a critical tool to protect the freedom to vote by breaking down barriers to the ballot box and increasing civic engagement. It shortens wait times for voting on Election Day and reduces burdens on polling place officials,” bush added. “The November election is imperative — it not only determines our next commander-in-chief, but also the local and state officials who will lead our communities. We must have a say in who they are. We cannot sit this out. We have a right and responsibility to make our voices heard. This matters now more than ever before.”

About GirlTrek:

With 850,000 members and counting, GirlTrek as profiled on CNN, is the largest health movement and nonprofit for Black women and girls in the country. GirlTrek encourages Black women to use radical self-care and walking as the first practical step to leading healthier, more fulfilled lives. GirlTrek is on a mission to inspire one million Black women to walk in the direction of their healthiest, most fulfilled lives by the end of 2020 and it all starts with taking the pledge at GirlTrek.org.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, GirlTrek does not endorse political candidates; however, GirlTrek encourages everyone to register to vote and to participate in civic engagement on the local, state and federal levels.

Contact jewel bush, Chief of External Affairs at jewel@girltrek.org to help coordinate media interviews in your media market.View the 2020 GirlTrek media kit here.