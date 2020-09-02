Ben Crump Denounces Prosecutors’ Efforts to Frame Breonna Taylor

National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump and Co-counsels Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker Denounce Effort by Prosecutors to Posthumously Frame Breonna Taylor to Clear Police

Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump and co-counsels Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker released the following statement in response to a revelation that prosecutors tried to get Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover to say that Breonna Taylor was part of an “organized crime syndicate” in exchange for a plea deal. Glover refused.

“We are outraged that prosecutors would attempt to justify Breonna Taylor’s death by leaning on Jamarcus Glove to falsely state – after her death – that she was part of an organized crime syndicate. This is why the Black community has no trust in America’s justice system. It’s enormously ironic that the accused drug dealer here acted with honor, refusing to falsely discredit Bre after her death – even when offered the temptation of no prison time for lying, while prosecutors and police acted in the most egregiously dishonest and dishonorable way possible. The police killed Bre once, and now they’re trying to kill her again by killing her reputation and her good name. Disgusting behavior by those who are supposed to be the protectors of justice.”