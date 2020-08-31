ACLU, Hands On Atlanta recruit workers for Georgia elections

The ACLU of Georgia and Hands On Atlanta are joining forces to recruit volunteers, so that our state has enough poll workers to run effective elections. The ACLU of Georgia created a poll worker recruitment program to prevent the State from a repeat of the massive failure experienced during the June 9th primary election, in which countless Georgians were deprived of their constitutional right to vote.

During the primary, many poll workers dropped o

ut due to the risk of contracting COVID-19, poll worker recruitment efforts and/or websites failed to be clear how one becomes a poll worker and were hard to find, and some Georgians who asked to serve as poll workers never received any response. Many of the poll workers were also insufficiently trained, which led to the chaos of long lines, inoperable voting machines, and misinformation regarding provisional and absentee ballots.

Given the particular circumstances of our time and the fact that 72 is the average age of poll workers throughout the state, the ACLU of Georgia’s program seeks to recruit younger citizens who are at lower risk of COVID-19 complications, lawyers committed to understanding the ins and outs of election law and administration, and/or tech-savvy individuals who can help keep the electronic voter machines up and running.

“We are thrilled that Hands On Atlanta is partnering with us to answer the call to be involved to help recruit poll workers,” said Christopher Bruce, political director of the ACLU of Georgia. “Civic-minded citizens are key to protecting our sacred right to vote.”

“As the late representative John Lewis said, ‘The vote is precious. It’s almost sacred.’ Increasing access and rights to voting is at the core of our vision to make Atlanta the most civically engaged and equitable community in the world. We couldn’t be more excited to support the ACLU of Georgia’s efforts to recruit poll workers – supporting Rep. Lewis’s life’s work and ensuring everyone in Atlanta has the opportunity to vote.” said Jay Cranman, President and CEO of Hands On Atlanta.

For more information on the ACLU of Georgia’s Poll Worker Recruitment Program, visit acluga.org/pollworker.

About Hands On Atlanta – Hands On Atlanta mobilizing the Atlanta community to tackle our city’s most pressing needs. From cleaning parks and feeding the homeless, to tutoring students and engaging corporations in service, since 1989, we’ve been supporting our community every day to build a more civically engaged and equitable community. We believe that everyone has the power to do something good. To learn more and to sign up to volunteer, visit https://www.handsonatlanta.org.