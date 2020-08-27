Search on for escapee Melissa Nadine Menzies

ATLANTA, GA — Police are searching for a Georgia inmate Melissa Nadine Menzies who broke out of an Atlanta facility this week.

Melissa Nadine Menzies, 22, escaped the Metro Transitional Center on Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Menzies is described as 5’1″ and 163 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. If spotted, police are urging people to not approach her.