Search on for escapee Melissa Nadine Menzies

ATLANTA, GA — Police are searching for a Georgia inmate Melissa Nadine Menzies who broke out of an Atlanta facility this week.
Melissa Nadine Menzies, 22, escaped the Metro Transitional Center on Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
Menzies is described as 5’1″ and 163 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. If spotted, police are urging people to not approach her.
Menzies was arrested for a 2014 robbery and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, reported WAGA-TV. Officials said due to time served she would have possibly been released in 2023.
Anyone with information is asked to call 478-992-5111 or email gdc.ciu@gdc.ga.gov.