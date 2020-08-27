150,000 Georgians accused of filing false unemployment claims

GEORGIA LABOR DEPARTMENT REJECTS MORE THAN 150,000 FALSE UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS

More than 3 million Georgians are relying on unemployment benefits during the pandemic and too many deserving former employees are finding it difficult to collect money due them. But a surge of unemployment claims in July has caused department officials to scrutinize claims more closely and review questionable claims.

“If you take a look at the month of July, we saw over 130,000 claims being filed that showed no work history for 18 months,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler, adding, “If you have falsified information on your application, to the point where you got a considerable amount of money, you could get yourself in some serious legal trouble,” he warned. “This is no game.”

In the last five months since the pandemic has taken hold, the Georgia Department of Labor has rejected more than 135,000 claims for showing no employment history for 18 months.

And 20,000 claims were found ineligible after a department review.

Another 38,000 claims remain on hold as the department’s staff investigate their cases

In the last five months since the pandemic took hold, the department rejected more than 135,000 claims for showing no employment history for 18 months.

Another 20,000 claims were found ineligible after a department review.

And 38,000 claims remain on hold as the department’s staff investigate their cases