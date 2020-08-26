Bank of America provides 140,000 face masks to Atlanta communities

Bank of America Provides More Than 140,000 Face Masks to Underserved Communities in Atlanta

Company partners with 14 local organizations to ensure most heavily-impacted

Atlanta communities can access urgently needed resources

ATLANTA – Bank of America is partnering with 14 local organizations — including Morehouse School of Medicine and Atlanta Public Schools — to provide personal protective equipment, including 146,000 masks. In metro Atlanta, which experienced an increase in the number of coronavirus cases, Bank of America has been working with local partners to provide resources to vulnerable and underserved communities hit hardest by the coronavirus.

This donation is part of a nationwide effort by Bank of America to immediately distribute nearly four million PPE masks to communities disproportionally impacted by the coronavirus, including communities of color, and is connected to its $1 billion, four-year commitment of additional support to help local communities address economic and racial inequality accelerated by a global pandemic. This is in addition to the four million masks the company donated earlier this year in cities across the country.

“The health and safety of our employees, clients and communities remain our top priority during this health and humanitarian crisis,” said Wendy Stewart, Atlanta market president for Bank of America. “In addition to providing virus relief grants to 28 Atlanta nonprofits, we are committed to helping slow the spread of the virus by working with local partners to identify and distribute personal protective equipment to those in the most vulnerable populations, including low- to moderate-income communities, communities of color, and frontline workers at schools and health centers.”

In March, Bank of America committed $100 million in philanthropic grants to local organizations throughout the nation, with an immediate focus on health and humanitarian needs, such as food insecurity, medical response capacity, and support of vulnerable populations. Since then, nearly $1.6 million in funding has been distributed to organizations in Atlanta, including a $500,000 grant to Grady Health System to increase acute patient care capacity and expand its testing program.