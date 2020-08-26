Atlanta Volvo retailers help provide 2500 meals for low-income seniors affected by COVID-19

All five Atlanta-area Volvo retailers in Marietta, the Mall of Georgia, Athens, North Point and Dyer & Dyer , are supporting the local community by helping Meals on Wheels Atlanta provide 2,500 meals to low-income seniors, considered among the most vulnerable, during the COVID pandemic.

Tim Dalton, General Manager, Volvo Cars Mall of Georgia, and Michael Gerbrick, General Manager, Volvo Cars of Marietta, along with Jeff Gingras, Market Manager, Volvo Car USA, presented a $10,000 check to Gary Shell, Chief Financial Officer, Meals on Wheels Atlanta during a ceremony on Friday at at the Mall of Georgia in Buford.

The money represents a portion of the company’s new car sales this summer and will be used to feed those most in need.

“Being part of a community is very much a Volvo value,” said Jim Raggi, Vice President, Southern Region for Volvo Car USA. “Our five Atlanta area retail partners have individually supported the community for a long time. They took the initiative this year to combine efforts and strengthen their support during the COVID-19 pandemic to help those who need it most.”

“During these vulnerable times, it is important for us to play our role in supporting the community,” said Jarred Sandler, Treasurer for Volvo’s Atlanta Retailer Marketing Board and General Manager for Dyer & Dyer Volvo Cars. “It has been our priority to look at ways to ensure our customers feel safe, comfortable and supported. This initiative in June was our way to give that same level of support to those most affected and highlight an organization that provides that relief in our Atlanta community.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Volvo,” said Hillary Baker, Chief Marketing Officer, Meals on Wheels Atlanta. “Their generous donation enables us to provide 2,500 nutritious meals to elderly seniors and their pets.”

The Atlanta region is a strong market for the Sweedish vehicle retailers there accounting for 90 percent of new the manufacturer’s new car sales in Georgia so far this year.

