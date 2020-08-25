Free Food Distribution ends Thursday

ATLANTA – The Aug. 27 Bridging the Gap free food distribution hosted by the Office of the Atlanta City Solicitor, Maximum Impact, the Atlanta Police Department and the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department has been relocated to Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, 534 Fairburn Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30331.

This food drive comes at a time when many Americans will see a sharp decrease in extra weekly federal unemployment benefits that pay for essential items such as food. This food drive wraps up the 2-month long Bridging the Gap campaign hosted jointly by the Office of the City Solicitor, Maximum Impact, the Atlanta Police Department and the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department. The campaign has aided residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign sought to nurture relationships between first responders and the community. Each participating household receives fresh produce, 10-pounds of poultry, fresh milk, and water, plus free face masks courtesy of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department to curtail the spread of COVID-19. Residents are encouraged to arrive early

See below for details on the Thursday, August 27th event:

WHO: The Office of the Atlanta City Solicitor, Maximum Impact, the Atlanta Police Department and the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department

WHAT: Free Food Distribution and Mask Giveaway

WHEN: From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until supplies last on Thursday, Aug. 27

WHERE: Jackson Memorial Baptist Church parking lot 534 Fairburn Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30331