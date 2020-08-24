Georgians struggle with postal delays despite denials

Collins Claims Postal Service “Doing a Good Job” Delivering Mail as Georgians Struggle with Delays

Collins doubles down on calling USPS issues “political theater” and slams critical legislation to prevent slowdowns

ATLANTA — This weekend, Congressman Doug Collins claimed in a Fox News appearance that the Postal Service — led by Trump “loyalist” and GOP mega-donor Louis DeJoy — was “doing a good job of getting post delivered to the people who need it.”

The reality? Georgia families have been dealing with delays in the arrival of critical medications along with new threats to voting rights as a result of these slowdowns. DeJoy himself recently admitted in a Senate hearing that he did not consider the impact of service “changes” on veterans or seniors and that he had “no intention” of returning mail-sorting machines removed on his watch, a move that has reportedly exacerbated delays.

But Collins’ response to these revelations was to double down on calling concerns over Postal Services issues “political theater” and to instead slam a critical measure for the Postal Service that would allow the agency to do its job in the midst of slowdowns and cutbacks.

“Georgians are worried about the on-time arrival of their lifesaving medications, but Congressman Doug Collins refuses to hold the administration accountable for their reckless attacks on the Postal Service,” said Alex Floyd, spokesman for the Democratic Party of Georgia. “Collins’ refusal to recognize legitimate concerns over Postal Service issues just shows how out-of-touch he is with everyday Georgians impacted by these delays.”