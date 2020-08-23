Red Cross state-of-the-art Fayetteville blood donation site opens

State-of-the-art Fayetteville blood donation site opens as Red Cross encourages donations of all blood types

To better serve the Fayetteville community, the American Red Cross is pleased to announce the grand opening today of a new, state-of-the-art blood donation site. Blood and platelets will be collected at the new Red Cross Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, located at 100 Promenade Parkway in Fayetteville, starting Aug. 17.

To support social distancing at the new blood donor center, media should delay their visit to the new donor center until Monday, Aug. 24. Interviews should be limited in favor of virtual interviews. For B-roll, we are asking media outlets to please visit our photo and B-roll libraries to support news stories.**

The new donation site will offer a permanent location for donors to give blood and platelets locally and offer additional donation opportunities while providing lifesaving blood products to the community. This is a community driven, stand-alone Red Cross location for the collection of platelets in the Fayetteville area. Platelets play a critical role in the treatment of millions of people fighting cancer and other chronic diseases, as well as those recovering from traumatic injuries.

This site opening comes as the Red Cross has an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma, a potentially lifesaving treatment for patients with COVID-19. The Red Cross has seen demand for convalescent plasma more than double over the last month as the number of coronavirus cases increases across the U.S. Convalescent plasma products are now being distributed faster than donations are coming in.

Individuals who have fully recovered and received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis are urged to sign up to give convalescent plasma now by completing the donor eligibility form at RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.

The constant need for blood donations also continues as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to Amazon, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma, including convalescent plasma, Aug. 1-Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.*

Donation appointments can be made for the coming days and weeks by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to ensure the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

WHAT: Blood Donation Site of Fayetteville

WHERE: Fayetteville Red Cross Blood Donation Center 100 Promenade Parkway Fayetteville, GA 30214

WHEN: Monday: 11 a.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday: CLOSED

Thursday: 10:30 a.m. – 6:45 p.m.

Friday: 7 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED

The Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 donations every day to keep up with demand. Locally, on average, approximately 538 donations are needed each day from area blood donors in the Georgia Region.

Eligible donors with types O, A negative and B negative blood are urged to make a Power Red donation at the new Fayetteville Blood Donation Site. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.