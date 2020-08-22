DeKalb launches $15M Small Business Loan Program

DeKalb Launches $15 Million COVID-19 Small Business Loan Program Webinar scheduled for Aug. 24

DECATUR, Ga. – DeKalb County will hold a webinar on Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. for its $15 million business loan program to help small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Small business owners can register for the webinar and get more details about DeKalb’s Better Business Loan Program at www.dekalbcountyga.gov/COVID19loan.

On Aug. 11, the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners approved the partnership with local banks to provide financial relief to small DeKalb County businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program will be funded using $15 million from the county’s allotment of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.

The loan program was developed by DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond’s administration, in cooperation with the Small Business Subcommittee of the DeKalb COVID-19 Strategic Task Force, chaired by Steve Bradshaw, presiding officer of the Board of Commissioners.

“We are fighting a pandemic that undermines the health and economic well-being of our county,” said CEO Thurmond. “Small businesses have been hit hard and are critical to DeKalb’s economic growth and prosperity.”

Citizens Trust Bank has been selected to administer and service $10 million of the program proceeds. Small business owners can apply online for up to $40,000 in business loans beginning Aug. 27, 2020, through Sept. 7, 2020.

“We gathered insights and information to better understand the most pressing needs of this vital sector of our small business owners,” Commissioner Bradshaw said. “We view the loan program for DeKalb as an integral resource in supporting not only small businesses, but the DeKalb community at large.”

Approved loan applicants may use the proceeds for any pre-approved combination of the following eligible expenses:

Payroll (gross federal wages)

State unemployment taxes and local taxes

Employee benefits

Business mortgage interest

Business property rent payments

Commercial property utilities

Interest on other business debts

DeKalb’s Better Business Loan program includes a technical support component that will help sustain and support small business ownership in the county. Participants will have access to key DeKalb business organizations, community improvement districts and advocacy organizations including Decide DeKalb and the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce. Additional benefits include business certifications and training for the loan forgiveness portion of the program.

Interested owners are REQUIRED to attend the Better Business Webinar on August 24, 2020, at 9AM. Register » https://bit.ly/32gTWcH