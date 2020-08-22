Council members Andre Dickens and Andrea Boone host Back-to-School Bash today

Council Members Andre Dickens and Andrea Boone to Host “Back-to-School Bash” at C.T. Martin Recreation Center Saturday

WHO: Council members Andre Dickens and Andrea Boone

WHAT: “Back-to-School Bash”

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 22 at 11 a.m.

WHERE: C.T. Martin Recreation Center, 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW

BACKGROUND: Post 3 At-Large Council member Andre Dickens and District 10 Council member Andrea Boone are hosting a “Back-to-School” Bash to distribute free backpacks and school supplies.

The event will be heard on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. at the C.T. Martin Recreation Center, 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW. Drive-thru and walk-up options will be available for participants. For more information, contact Dickens’ office at adickens@atlantaga.gov.

Atlanta City Council

The Atlanta City Council is the chief policy-making body for the City of Atlanta. It acts by considering and enacting all laws that govern the City. The council also approves the operating and capital budgets for the City as recommended by the mayor, and it continually monitors revenues and expenditures for local government operations. The Atlanta City Council reviews and has final say on many land-use and zoning matters. Major economic development projects for the City also fall under the council’s consideration.

The Atlanta City Council is comprised of 12 districts and three at-large posts. Council representatives include: Council President: Felicia A. Moore; District 1: Carla Smith; District 2: Amir Farokhi; District 3: Antonio Brown; District 4: Cleta Winslow; District 5: Natalyn Mosby Archibong; District 6: Jennifer N. Ide; District 7: Howard Shook; District 8: J.P. Matzigkeit; District 9: Dustin Hillis; District 10: Andrea L. Boone; District 11: Marci Collier Overstreet; District 12: Joyce M. Sheperd; Post 1 At-Large: Michael Julian Bond; Post 2 At-Large: Matt Westmoreland; and Post 3 At-Large: Andre Dickens.

To learn more about the Atlanta City Council, please visit http://citycouncil.atlantaga.gov/. For the latest updates, follow the Atlanta City Council on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

