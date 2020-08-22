Atlanta City Council Releases Committee Schedule



Five Atlanta City Council committees will hold remote meetings next week. This is in response to the telework protocol activated for City Hall.

Pursuant to Section 2-136 of the City of Atlanta Code of Ordinances, public comment for each committee will be accepted through the numbers listed below between 4-7 p.m. on the day before the scheduled meeting.

The schedule for Aug. 24-26, 2020 is below:



Public Safety/Legal Administration

Monday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m.

404-330-6022

City Utilities

Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m.

404-330-6057

Community Development/Human Services

Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 1:30 p.m.

404-330-6089

Transportation

Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 9:30 a.m.

404-330-6059

Finance/Executive

Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 1:30 p.m.

404-330-6066

Zoning and the Committee on Council will take place at the next full Council meeting, Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m.

Public comment for those committees will be accepted through the phone numbers listed below:

Committee on Council

404-330-6069

Zoning

404-330-6035

Media and the public can access the live meetings using the conference bridge by dialing (877) 579-6743 and entering ID number 8315991256. The meetings will be simulcast on the Council’s website, YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter pages, and on Channel 26.