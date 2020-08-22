Atlanta City Council Member Antonio Brown co-hosts Washington Park Jamboree

Atlanta City Council Member Antonio Brown to Co-Host Washington Park Jamboree with Community Partners Saturday

WHO: Council member Antonio Brown

WHAT: Washington Park Jamboree

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 22 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

WHERE: Washington Park, 1125 Lena Street NW

BACKGROUND: District 3 Council member Antonio Brown is co-hosting the Washington Park Jamboree with community partners on Saturday, Aug. 22 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Washington Park, 1125 Lena Street NW.

To adhere to social distancing amid COVID-19, this year’s event will feature staff and volunteers distributing a “festival in a box” that contains items such as face masks, hand sanitizer and fresh food, as well as art kits and virtual fitness options. Information will also be provided for homeowners, renters, and those looking for a job. Box distributions will be no contact and follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For pick up, participants can choose from seven half-hour time slots that are limited to 25 residents each. Registration information is available here. Participants are asked to wear a face mask.

Co-hosts for the event include the Atlanta BeltLine Partnership, the Conservancy of Washington Park, and Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall.

