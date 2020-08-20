Facebook Announces $40M in Grants to Black-Owned Businesses; Additional Commitments to Support the Black Community Facebook today announced an update on its commitment to support the Black community, including new initiatives and product updates. This includes dedicating $40 million to helping 10,000 U.S. Black-owned businesses. Following Facebook’s June announcements of an ongoing commitment to the Black community, the company is pleased to share progress updates on its Small Business Grant Programs and also introduce new ways to support Black-owned businesses on the platform.

Updates on Small Business Grant Programs

It is clear financial support can help to alleviate the immediate financial pressures that many businesses are facing from COVID-19 closures. According to Facebook’s most recent Global State of Small Business report, cash flow remains one of the biggest challenges for businesses, with nearly half of U.S. small businesses expecting cash flow challenges in the next few months.