Places to explore and social distance in ATL

The “Summer of Social Distancing” is upon us and Atlantans looking to adventure safely within the Peach State are in luck. Unbeknownst to many, DeKalb County offers plenty of located quirky outdoor attractions that also allow for social distancing. Atlantans can explore their hometown and experience movies under the stars from the comfort of their car, a 400-million-year-old awe-inspiring mountaintop views, or a quirky Dolls Head Trail. There is something for everyone waiting to be uncovered in DeKalb County Georgia – 6ft apart of course.

CATCH A FLICK UNDER THE STARS

The past meets the present at the Starlight Drive-In Theatre, located off Moreland Avenue. Four screens and an all-new digital projection system play today’s hottest movies as cars park amidst the theater’s classic art-deco style. The drive-in has been a community landmark since 1949, and you’ll be star struck with nostalgia when you catch a double feature any night of the week.

HIKE OR BIKE BACK IN TIME

Get outdoors and explore 400 million years of history at the Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area, which beckons outdoor lovers to experience myriad natural wonders. Hike to the peak of Arabia Mountain, see a host of wildlife and rare plant species, traverse the 30-mile paved Arabia Mountain PATH on foot or on wheels, and visit two granite monadnock (a residual hill or mountain) outposts. It’ll be a day for the history books.

GO TREASURE HUNTING

Find one-of-a-kind items at The Odd’s End, an Avondale Estates antique store that specializes in “curiosities” from around the world. Owner Merrick Mixson showcases everything from voodoo dolls to embalming machines and every odd artifact in between. Each item is completely authentic and unique, and you never know what you’ll find when you walk through the door.

3,200 ACERS OF NATURAL BEAUTY – Stone Mountain Park Natural Area and Campground

Stone Mountain Park features a wide variety of outdoor-oriented family activities including camping, golf, hiking, fishing, stand up paddle boarding and so much more. Located on 3,200 acres of natural beauty, adventure awaits as you discover interactive family friendly attractions and countless natural and historical sights.

ATL MUSEUMS AT HOME

Not ready to venture out to some of Atlanta’s top museums and attractions? No problem. ATL Museums at home was developed to bring interactive experiences such as animal showings, events and exhibit tours available at staple ATL museums such as Fernbank Museum of Natural History, Zoo Atlanta and The Atlanta botanical Garden straight to you. Visit, https://atlmuseumsathome.org/ for additional information on virtual events.

THE COMMUTER GALLERY – An Outdoor Art Installation

The Commuter Gallery is the sculpture garden created by outsider artist Clark Ashton. He began his career as a welder, and his elaborate pieces—one cathedral-like creation with spires stands 35 feet— pleasantly distract motorists stalled in gridlock on North Druid Hills Road. They are invited to veer into his driveway and get the guided tour, free of charge. The half-acre attraction holds hundreds of sculptures that include a variety of figurative entities—from buzzards to fertility icons—interacting with machines. Note the shrine for horror legend Bela Lugosi.

DOLLS HEAD TRAIL (Located in DeKalb County, GA)

The glassy eyes seem to follow you as you trek Doll’s Head Trail, a spooky path that derives its name from the toys arrayed on its edges, left behind when the South River flooded the site. Part nature preserve and part alfresco gallery, the quirky and one-of-a-kind 125-acre park was once a 19th-century brick company. When the factory was abandoned more than 50 years ago, its excavation pits filled with rainwater that created Constitution Lakes. In 2003, the county installed walking trails beside the water that since have attracted a mix of bohemians and birders. Visitors are encouraged to craft their own tableaux from the accumulated detritus, and the projects have grown steadily from there. The objective here is quirky repurposing; each piece must be “found art,” not new trash. Bring your camera because this is one for the “Gram”! https://atlanta.curbed.com/2018/6/22/17493222/atlanta-dolls-head-trail-photo-essay