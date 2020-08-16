Georgia artists inspire Atlantans to turn out in 2020

This past Saturday, in collaboration with artists from across Atlanta, the Georgia Conservation Voters Education Fund unveiled Honor the Vote – a tribute to the 55th Anniversary of the Voting Rights Act. This artist driven event will be held in one of Atlanta’s oldest historically black neighborhoods, Sweet Auburn, in front of the city’s 60 ft. memorial to the late Congressman John Lewis, one of the Voting Rights Act’s biggest champions. The event is designed to build community and engage viewers in civic action, with artist rendered voting booths recognizing the legacy of civil rights leaders and the importance of expanding safe access to the polls to ensure a healthy democracy for all.

“Georgians know how important our voting rights are because we still have to fight for them every single day,” said Brionté McCorkle, Georgia Conservation Voters Education Fund Executive Director. “We know when more people vote our environment wins. That’s why GCVEF is fighting so hard to remove our very real barriers to voting and to inspire more people across our state to fight for their democracy. 2020 is the most important election year in our lifetime, and nowhere is it more important to expand access to voting than Georgia.”

“John Lewis fought his entire life to secure and protect the voting rights of all Americans,” said Atlanta based artist Fabian Williams. “I am proud to honor his legacy through art in order to encourage the people of Atlanta to keep up the fight, to vote, to cause good trouble.”

Sitting under the gaze of the late John Lewis, the exhibit included the works of more than a dozen artists promoting democracy with voter engagement and turnout.