Georgia Aquarium to allow swimmers in the shark tank [watch]

More than two years ago, Georgia Aquarium announced plans to undergo the largest expansion in its history complete with a redesigned entrance and one-million-gallon shark exhibit. Now, Georgia Aquarium is revealing major details to this highly anticipated addition.

Guests can expect an immersive and one-of-a-kind experience – from outside the exhibit and inside. From behind-the-scenes, guests can participate in an interactive animal experience and wade into an immersion pool attached to the main shark habitat that houses zebra sharks and stingrays. Accompanied by Georgia Aquarium staff, guests get up-close with sharks and rays and learn about the conservation of these fascinating animals.

Inside the main exhibit, for the first time, guests can enter the waters of the shark habitat – from the safety of a dive cage. No dive certification is necessary as participants are guided by Georgia Aquarium Dive staff. Both experiences and additional details are coming soon, but spots can be reserved now. Visit Shark Cage Dive and Shark & Ray Immersion for more information.

The mission of the new shark exhibit is to educate guests on the importance of these misunderstood creatures to healthy ocean ecosystems. Through interactive gallery features, hands-on immersion experiences, and compelling research, the Aquarium hopes guests will leave with a renewed sense of respect for all shark species – not just the hammerheads, silvertips, sand tigers, and tiger sharks that may grace the floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the gallery.