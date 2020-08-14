Fulton County Library System Expands Curbside Pickup Hours and Adds Six New Locations

Beginning Monday, August 17, 2020, the Fulton County Library System will expand hours for curbside pickup services, allowing patrons more time and flexibility to pick up and return library books and materials to their local library.

In addition to the expanded hours, 6 additional locations will come online with curbside services. The libraries were closed previously for renovations and were completed during the closure due to COVID-19.

The additional locations include:

· Adamsville-Collier Heights Library, 3424 Martin Luther King Jr., Drive, SW Atlanta 30331

· Buckhead Library, 269 Buckhead Ave. NE, Atlanta 30305

· East Atlanta Library, 400 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta 30316

· Northeast/Spruill Oaks Library, 9560 Spruill Road, Johns Creek 30022

· Northside Library, 3295 Northside Parkway NW, Atlanta 30327

· Ponce de Leon Library, 980 Ponce de Leon Avenue NE, Atlanta 30306

All County libraries will remain closed for typical in-branch library services, but items placed on hold by library patrons will be available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

To pick up library materials on hold, residents are asked to:

· Bring their library or photo ID to the branch where their items are being held

· Follow signs to designated parking spaces for curbside service (or to designated tables for walk-up services)

· Call the number on signs to alert a staff member that they have arrived and provide their name

· Show the staff member photo ID or library card through closed window

· Open/unlock trunk or back seat door to allow library staff to place items in their vehicle

· Walk-up patrons will use social distancing to provide ID and receive materials in front of branches

To return library materials, residents are asked to:

· Bring their books or other materials to any library branch open for curbside services

· Place items in book drops located at every branch

· All items returned to the library will be placed in quarantine and will not be checked out to any library patron for a minimum of 24 hours

All items picked up will be checked out for a period of 14 days for new books/materials, 7 days for DVDs and 28 days for all other materials. Residents are asked not to donate books at this time.

“Our patrons continue to be so supportive of the virtual services being provided during this unique and challenging time, quickly adapting to the digital services only model of library services during COVID-19. While we have been thrilled to add a number of new virtual resources to our menu of Digital Library offerings, we know the importance of being available when our patrons need us. We hope that by expanding our hours and days of the week for curbside services, more Fulton County residents will have the opportunity to stop by, pick up or return a book, while continuing to take advantage of our digital offerings,” said Library Director, Gayle Holloman.

In addition to curbside services, the Library System’s Ask a Librarian live assistance site will be available during the same hours as curbside services, Monday/Tuesday, 10 am – 7 pm, and Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am – 4 p.m. Virtual Programming will continue on the Library’s social media channels by following @fulcolibrary. For updates on curbside services, visit www.fulcolibrary.org/curbside.