DeKalb homeowners to receive $119 million in property tax relief

DeKalb Homeowners to Receive $119 Million Property Tax Relief Soon

DECATUR, Ga. – DeKalb County residential property owners will receive $119 million in property tax relief for 2020.

“DeKalb is committed to delivering high-quality services during this pandemic while providing substantial property tax reductions for the third consecutive year,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.

The $119 million in property tax relief for DeKalb homeowners will be generated by the Equalized Homestead Option Sales Tax Credit (EHOST). The tax reduction is the result of the passage of two measures in November 2017: Equalized Homestead Option Sales Tax (EHOST) and the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).

DeKalb is the only county in Georgia with an EHOST, which is 100 percent dedicated to homeowner tax relief. In Fiscal Year 2020, the EHOST property tax relief measure will deliver an average tax cut of $944 to residents owning a home valued at $250,000.

Property tax bills are mailed during August of each year and installment due dates for DeKalb County taxes are Sept. 30 and Nov. 16.