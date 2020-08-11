Counter-protests scheduled as racists rally at Stone Mountain Park on Saturday

The FrontLine Organizations Working to

End Racism (F.L.O.W.E.R.) coalition of more than thirty anti-racist

groups and community organizations have announced their meeting point

for Saturday, August 15th. The coalition invites residents of Stone

Mountain, metro Atlanta, and the South, to show up in large numbers

against the racist and far-Right demonstrations at Stone Mountain Park

that day.

On Saturday, the F.L.O.W.E.R. coalition will meet at 9AM sharp at 950

Main Street in the community of Stone Mountain. The coalition has also

published a FAQ on its website about what to expect on the day and how

to prepare.

Leaders such as Chester Doles, who has spent decades in the white

supremacist movement, are rallying their numbers for a display of

intimidation. The event is also being discussed on Stormfront, a

notorious white power forum linked to almost a hundred murders. Another

group that is mobilizing, the “Confederate States III%” (CSIII%)

militia, uses the misleading slogan of “heritage not hate.”

Representatives from this group boast that they have been provided a

permit by Park authorities.

The CSIII% mobilization also features explicit white nationalists such

as Jan W. Dupree of Florida. Dupree, who is working with CSIII%

leadership, participated in 2018’s “Unite the Right 2” – the sequel to

the violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia the year before. CSIII%

leader Debbie Guin’s misleadingly named “Heritage Not Hate” private

group features white supremacist John Michael Estes – a primary

organizer for a white power rally at Stone Mountain Park in 2016 – among

many other racist organizers. CSIII% are clear that they are holding an

anti-Black Lives Matter rally, which combined with Stone Mountain’s Ku

Klux Klan history, ensures that their event will attract white

supremacists in large numbers.

Past attempts at racist rallies have proved that the best defense is to

come together in even larger numbers as a show of community strength and

resilience.

“Stone Mountain Park is facilitating a white power display of

intimidation,” says Sam Miller of the F.L.O.W.E.R. coalition. “This is

not surprising, since the Park’s carvings celebrate racist terror. We

invite everyone to take part in a large and diverse protest against the

racists on Saturday.”

For more information on the F.L.O.W.E.R. coalition and its August 15

protest, visit: flowerunited.org.