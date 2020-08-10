Georgia is 2020’s 5th worst state to have a baby

With the COVID-19 pandemic making birthing more stressful than usual and the average conventional delivery costing over $10,000, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2020’s Best & Worst States to Have a Baby, as well as accompanying videos.

To determine the most ideal places in the U.S. for parents and their newborns, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key measures of cost, health care accessibility and baby-friendliness. The data set ranges from hospital conventional-delivery charges to annual average infant-care costs to pediatricians per capita.

Having a Baby in Georgia (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

45th – Infant Mortality Rate

48th – Rate of Low Birth-Weight

44th – Pediatricians & Family Doctors per Capita

38th – Child-Care Centers per Capita

34th – Parental-Leave Policy Score

34th – WalletHub “States with the Best Health Infrastructure for Coronavirus” Score

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-to-have-a-baby/6513/