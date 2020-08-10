Atlanta City Council member Andrea Boone hosts drive-thru groceries

Atlanta City Council member Andrea Boone hosts drive-thru grocery store Monday

Councilmember Andrea Boone will host Atlanta Community Food Bank Unity Network and Counseling Center Inc.

WHAT: Community drive-thru grocery store

WHEN: Monday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m.

WHERE: C.T. Martin Recreation Center, 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW

District 10 Council member Andrea Boone is hosting a community drive-thru grocery store event Monday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. at the C.T. Martin Recreation Center, 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW. The event is being held in partnership with the Atlanta Community Food Bank and Unity Network and Counseling Center Inc. to assist families and residents in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is free and open to the public.

